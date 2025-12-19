Almost a week after the fatal shooting at a university in the US state of Rhode Island, the search for the suspected perpetrator is over. The man is believed to have killed another victim.

Almost a week after the fatal shooting at the elite Brown University in the US state of Rhode Island, police have found the suspected perpetrator dead in a warehouse. At a press conference held by the investigating authorities, he was identified as a 48-year-old Portuguese man who had previously studied at the university and had last lived in Miami in the state of Florida. According to the report, he committed suicide on Thursday evening (local time). The motive for the shooting deaths of two people on Saturday is still unclear.

The suspect is also said to have shot and killed a professor at another university in the US state of Massachusetts on Monday, as the public prosecutor's office there announced at a press conference shortly afterwards.

According to the FBI, the suspect's body was discovered not far from Rhode Island in a warehouse in the north-eastern state of New Hampshire. According to the police, they had tracked him down with the help of video footage from a rented vehicle, followed the trail back and thus obtained the man's personal details.

Police officers and FBI officials outside a warehouse in New Hampshire, where the suspected shooter was found dead on Thursday evening. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Deadly attack on professor from another university

A gunman had shot dead two people and injured several others at Brown University in the city of Providence on Saturday. The university belongs to the so-called Ivy League, a group of renowned elite universities in the north-east of the USA. According to the authorities, the alleged perpetrator had studied physics there.

As the authorities announced at the press conference, the suspect is also responsible for the death of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro. The renowned scientist in the field of nuclear fusion was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday evening and died in hospital on Tuesday. Loureiro, who came from Portugal and studied there, had been working at MIT since 2016. The 47-year-old professor of physics and nuclear science lived about 50 miles north of the Brown University campus.

Leah Foley, the federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, said at the news conference that the shooter may have known the professor. She would not provide any additional information about the connection between the two individuals.