A fire breaks out in the mountains, emergency services arrive. Suddenly shots are fired, two firefighters die - what's going on in the US state of Idaho?

Another person was injured, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Sunday (local time).

A sniper had reportedly been shooting at firefighters working in a mountain village in the north of the state for several hours. Show more

At least two people have been killed in an attack on several firefighters near the town of Coeur d'Alene in the US state of Idaho. Another person was injured, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Sunday (local time). The victims were taken to hospital. The condition of the wounded firefighter was not known. Hours after the incident, emergency crews discovered the body of a man and a gun in the immediate vicinity. An order issued by the authorities to residents in the area to move to safety was lifted on Sunday evening.

According to reports, a sniper had been firing for several hours at firefighters who were on duty in a mountain village in the north of the state. The governor of Idaho, Brad Little, spoke on X of a "heinous attack".

Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.



The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel responded to the fire on Canfield Mountain north of Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 p.m. and shots were reported about a half hour later. According to Sheriff Bob Norris, the number of suspects and injured was initially unclear. He said the sniper hid in the area, which was overgrown with trees and thick brush, and used a high-powered rifle. Norris said he instructed deputies to shoot back. There had been no indication that the shooter was going to surrender, he said.

FBI on the scene

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on the scene to assist, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media.

The fire is still active, Norris said. No resources can be dedicated to it at the moment. "It will continue to burn."

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 people near the Washington state border.