A fire breaks out in the mountains, emergency services arrive. Suddenly shots are fired, there are fatalities - what is going on in the US state of Idaho?

At least two people have reportedly been killed when shots were fired at firefighters during a bushfire in the US state of Idaho. The number of injured is unclear, US media reported unanimously, citing official sources.

Early yesterday evening, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris had said that first responders were "actively taking sniper fire at this moment". Many details about the incident near the northern city of Coeur d'Alene were initially unclear.

A few hours later, special police forces found another dead man in the mountains with a firearm next to him, according to the sheriff's office. More information was yet to be released. The fire was still ongoing, according to the county's emergency management.

According to Norris, information about a fire in the mountains on Canfield Mountain was received in the early afternoon. Firefighters on duty there were then shot at. Civilians were coming down from the mountain - there could be some stuck up there in shock, according to Norris.

"We are prepared to neutralize this suspect as quickly as possible." It was initially unclear whether there was one or more shooters. The New York Times, citing a hospital spokeswoman, reported that another victim had been admitted. His condition was not known.