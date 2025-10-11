A major police operation is underway. Symbolbild: dpa

Not much is known yet. The whole thing happened in the afternoon, the perpetrator is on the run.

Several people have been injured by gunshots in the center of Giessen.

The perpetrator is still on the run, a police spokesman told the AFP news agency on Saturday evening.

At least three people were injured in the afternoon attack.

An unknown person fired several shots in the market square of Giessen in Hesse. Several people were injured, a police spokesman said. The perpetrator is still on the run.

The shots were fired shortly after 3 p.m., said the police spokesman. It is not currently assumed that there is any danger to the population.

Background still unclear

The police were not yet able to say anything about the severity of the victims' injuries. Further details or backgrounds were also not yet known.

The operation is still ongoing, said the police spokesman. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident.

More to follow.