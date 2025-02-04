  1. Residential Customers
Major operation in Sweden Shots fired at school - 5 people injured

dpa

4.2.2025 - 14:18

Police on the scene in Örebro.
Police on the scene in Örebro.
KEYSTONE

Shots have been fired at an adult education center about 200 kilometers west of the Swedish capital Stockholm. Five people were hit, police announced on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries was initially unclear.

DPA

04.02.2025, 14:18

04.02.2025, 14:22

A major operation is underway at a Swedish school on Tuesday. Several shots were fired, reports "Aftonbladet". At least five people were injured.

The school has since been evacuated. Shots were also fired at the police, and one officer was injured, according to unconfirmed reports.

