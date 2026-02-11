The community of Tumbler Ridge in Canada, where a shooting attack left at least ten dead and around 25 injured on Tuesday. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Sean Vokey

Several people are killed by gunfire at a school in Canada. The background to the crime is unclear. Prime Minister Carney is shocked.

The incident took place in the small community of Tumbler Ridge. Six people were found dead in the school, another person died on the way to hospital.

The suspected shooter was also found dead in the school, according to police.

Two other people were found dead in a residence that police say is connected to the school shooting.

Around 25 people injured

Nothing was initially known about the background to the crime. It was also not known whether the dead were children or teachers.

The Canadian Prime Minister reacted with dismay to the incident. He was "deeply shocked", wrote Mark Carney on the platform X. "My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones in this terrible act of violence."

Police said they were notified at 13:20 local time (21:20 CET) of shots fired at a secondary school in the community of Tumbler Ridge and had discovered several dead on arrival.

Police had urged people in the area for several hours to lock their doors and not leave their homes or businesses until further notice.

Authorities reported that about 25 other people had suffered injuries, but that they were not life-threatening.

Police searched for woman in dress

Police had called on people in the area to lock their doors for several hours and not to leave their homes or businesses until further notice. According to the Canadian broadcaster CBC, the police have now clarified the identity of the suspected perpetrator. According to the warning notice, a search had been launched in the afternoon for a "brown-haired woman in a dress". For privacy reasons and to protect the investigation, however, no further details are currently being released.

Canadian journalists report on the X platform that the shooter is Jesse Strang, a trans woman.

The police are investigating at full speed. Nothing was initially known about the background to the crime or the possible motive of the shooter. The authorities also did not initially provide any information on the identity of the victims.

The town of Tumbler Ridge is located around 700 kilometers northeast of Vancouver as the crow flies. According to its own information, the community has a population of around 2700.

Gun violence is much less common in Canada than in the neighboring country to the south, the USA, where school shootings also occur from time to time.