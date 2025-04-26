The bullet holes are clearly visible on the car. BRK News

One person was injured in several shots fired at a vehicle in Brugg AG on Saturday afternoon. Police arrested several suspects as part of the investigation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday afternoon following an altercation involving shots fired in a parking lot in Brugg AG. One of the people involved was injured, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Sunday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., several shots were fired from a car at a second vehicle, according to the statement. According to the press release, the police became aware of the fleeing suspects' vehicle shortly afterwards due to an accident report.

This vehicle is also said to have been involved. BRK News

Roadblocks and traffic checks

A 24-year-old man had come to the forefront of the investigation as the suspected perpetrator. He and another person were stopped later that afternoon and provisionally arrested.

Forensics and investigations at several crime scenes continued until late Saturday night, the police reported. The public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings.

During the manhunt, the police set up roadblocks and traffic controls in the Brugg area.