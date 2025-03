According to the police, several shots were fired from a vehicle at a car in the Länggass district of Bern. Picture: Keystone

A driver was seriously injured by several shots fired from another vehicle in the Länggass district of Bern on Wednesday evening.

The suspected perpetrator's vehicle fled in an unknown direction, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Thursday.

The police received the report of the shots fired on Neufeldstrasse shortly before 8.20 pm. The seriously injured man was initially cared for by third parties and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Despite extensive search measures, neither the dark vehicle nor the perpetrators have yet been stopped, the police added.

The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation and are looking for witnesses. The police were unable to provide any further information at the time when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.