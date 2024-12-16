The Council of States is debating today, Monday, whether the ailing Swiss steel industry should receive emergency state aid. The chances are quite good that it will say yes.

If, after the National Council, the small chamber also says yes to the bill, steelworks of strategic importance will receive a waiver on electricity charges under certain conditions.

The focus of the aid is on Stahl Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn, Swiss Steel in Emmenbrücke LU and the Valais aluminum foundry Novelis. Show more

One of the main reasons for the steelworks' crisis is the sharp rise in the cost of electricity and materials.

There is a good chance that the Council of States will vote in favor. After all, a majority of the Council of States' Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy (Urek-S) is requesting approval of the draft amendment to the Electricity Supply Act.

In focus: Stahl Gerlafingen, Swiss Steel and Novelis

However, the Urek-S wants to attach more conditions to the granting of electricity price discounts than the National Council. For example, the Council of States committee wants to enshrine in law that the electricity costs of the companies to be supported must account for at least 5 percent of gross value added.

The companies must also participate in Switzerland's emissions trading system, demonstrate the preservation of Switzerland as a production location on the basis of a business plan and draw up a net-zero roadmap.

According to the parliamentary debates, the focus of the aid is on Stahl Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn, Swiss Steel in Emmenbrücke LU and the Valais aluminum foundry Novelis, although they are not mentioned by name in the text of the law. They are to be exempted from part of the fees for using the electricity grid for four years. The discount is to be borne jointly by all electricity consumers.

Security of supply for the country

In the interests of the country's security of supply and sustainability, framework conditions must be created for iron, steel and light metal foundries "of strategic importance" that allow these plants to continue to exist. This is what the supporters of the bill say.

Solidarity rally in Emmenbrücke on job cuts at Steeltec, a subsidiary of Swiss Steel. (December 7, 2024) Image: Keystone/Philipp Schmidli)

This is from the National Council's Urek. On Monday, the Council of States will also debate three proposals that were at the origin of the draft bill.