In the coming days, President Donald Trump will decide what the U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods will be in the future. His trade representative is calling for a rate of 12.5 percent.

Trump will decide in the coming days what the future tariff rates for Switzerland will be.

Here's what it's all about The current 10 percent additional tariff on Swiss exports to the U.S. expires on July 24.

The U.S. government is recommending a 12.5 percent tariff in response to allegations of forced labor.

The Federal Council rejects the allegations and continues negotiations.

President Donald Trump will make the final decision. Summary created with

Switzerland is facing an important decision in its trade dispute with the United States. Currently, most Swiss exports are subject to an additional 10 percent U.S. tariff. On top of that, there are already existing special tariffs for certain sectors, including steel, aluminum, and parts of the medical technology industry.

This transitional arrangement expires on July 24. Now, President Donald Trump’s administration will decide how high the tariffs will be in the future. Tension is running high in Bern, because despite positive signals from Washington, there is no guarantee that Switzerland will be spared higher tariffs.

However, the 10-percent rule is only temporary. It was introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that previous punitive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were unlawful. At the same time, Switzerland and the U.S. have been negotiating a trade agreement for months. The basis for this is a memorandum of understanding from November 2025, which stipulates that U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods should not exceed 15 percent.

U.S. Government Recommends Higher Tariffs

The trigger for the impending increase is an investigation by the U.S. government. It accuses Switzerland of not doing enough to combat the import of goods produced by forced labor. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is therefore recommending an additional 12.5 percent tariff on Swiss imports. In Washington’s view, this gives Switzerland an unfair advantage over American companies.

Although the recommendation is not yet final, it is considered the most likely basis for President Donald Trump’s decision. The Federal Council rejects the allegations and continues to try to negotiate exemptions or concessions.

Positive Signs—But No Guarantees

Most recently, Greer struck a conciliatory tone toward Switzerland. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, he said, “The Swiss are doing many of the things they need to do to get along with the U.S.” Among other things, he praised the development of trade relations and spoke of “positive developments.”

Last week Greer also visited the Stadler Rail plant in Salt Lake City. There, he learned about the Swiss company’s investments in the U.S. and its vocational training program. Following the visit, the trade representative stated that such projects demonstrate the positive impact of the framework agreement between Switzerland and the U.S.

Trump Makes the Decision

Despite the positive statements, there remains a great deal of uncertainty. That’s because the final decision rests with President Donald Trump. Greer can only make a recommendation. Whether Trump will follow it remains to be seen. His tariff decisions to date regarding other trading partners have shown that he is capable of deviating from his advisors’ proposals.

In Bern, people still remember last summer well. At that time, following a phone call with Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, Trump unexpectedly announced tariffs of 39 percent on Swiss imports. The Federal Council wants to prevent a similar surprise this time around.

Further investigation is still ongoing

In addition, Switzerland is the subject of a second investigation by the U.S. government. This investigation concerns allegations of industrial overcapacity among key U.S. trading partners. This investigation has not yet been concluded. It remains to be seen which products would be affected and whether this will result in further punitive tariffs.

The Federal Council is therefore sticking to its goal of concluding a trade agreement with the U.S. as soon as possible. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin traveled to Washington in late June and early July, according to the NZZ, to negotiate with Greer regarding the tariffs. Whether these talks can still influence the upcoming decision remains to be seen in the coming days.

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