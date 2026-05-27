Crystal Floyd from Saint George in the USA rescues this puppy. Bild: Screenshot TikTok

Crystal Floyd from the USA discovers an abandoned French Bulldog on the side of the road. Although the dog is sick, she doesn't hesitate for a moment to act.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman in the USA discovers a wandering and frightened puppy on the side of the road.

She takes care of the animal and realizes that the dog is suffering from an illness.

Despite all the problems, she takes the French bulldog in and generates huge support on social media. Show more

It was actually a normal car journey for Crystal Floyd from Saint George, South Carolina. However, that quickly changed when she suddenly spotted a stray puppy on the side of the road. Floyd didn't hesitate for a moment, stopped immediately and saw that the French bulldog was dirty and completely terrified.

As "Newsweek" writes, Floyd tried to locate the little dog's owner, but no one in the area knew the dog. So the bulldog had not run away, but had probably been abandoned, probably for health reasons. Floyd realized this when she took the foundling to the vet to find out whether it had a microchip.

Disease diagnosed

"Indy was diagnosed with puppy strep, an autoimmune disease that puppies usually overcome with the right treatment," Floyd said. The disease causes sudden swelling on the face and muzzle, followed by small bumps and pustules.

The pustules can break open and crust over, leaving permanent scars. However, these scars are only cosmetic in nature and do not affect the dog's quality of life, explained vets.

What to do with the dog?

Now there was a big problem for Floyd: where to put the dog? She already had two dogs, three cats and six chickens at home. But Indy, as Floyd called the dog, made the decision easy for her: "He gets on well with all the other animals and lies down in his kennel in the evening without making a sound."

So from then on, Indy was part of the family and was able to cure his illness in peace. The videos of this dog rescue by Crystal Floyd have generated millions of views on social media - and show a completely relaxed Indy.

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