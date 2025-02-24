The Vatican did not give the all-clear on Monday with regard to the seriously ill Pope's state of health. A rosary is now to be prayed for Francis every day.

Many prayers in the Roman Catholic Church are probably revolving around Pope Francis' state of health these days.

The Pope has been in hospital in Rome for more than ten days. An incipient kidney failure is fueling fears.

According to official information and the assessment of his doctors, the condition of the 88-year-old head of the Church is considered critical. Show more

"As our Holy Father, Pope Francis is in a very, very fragile state of health and probably close to death," the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, made an unusually clear statement on the Pope's state of health.

He said he hoped and prayed that Francis would "get back on his feet". But the Catholic faithful are united "at the bedside of a dying father", Dolan said.

On Monday evening, the Holy See announced in a bulletin: "No asthmatic attacks of shortness of breath have occurred today. Some laboratory values have improved." Despite the slight improvement, however, the 88-year-old's state of health remains critical.

Francis in a "highly critical situation"

Meanwhile, the German intensive care physician Uwe Janssens speaks of a "highly critical situation": "For an old, frail patient, such illnesses carry a high risk," the specialist in intensive care and emergency medicine told the news agency dpa. He named several conditions for a recovery.

"If we manage to give him suitable antibiotics (drug treatment with antibiotics), if we manage to mobilize him, if we manage to provide sufficient respiratory support, if we manage to give him sufficient fluid intake, then he may have a chance," he said. Janssens is not involved in the Pope's treatment in Rome.

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Rome for ten days. His condition is "highly critical". (archive picture) Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Prayers in St. Peter's Square

Church representatives in Rome have not yet addressed the possibility of Francis' imminent death. However, in view of the pontiff's state of health, the Vatican has announced evening prayers in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin wanted to say the first prayer on Monday evening. The announcement was reminiscent of the nightly candlelight vigils in the piazza that preceded the death of John Paul II in 2005.

The 88-year-old Francis was awake and in good spirits on Monday, according to the Vatican. He was not in pain and was not being artificially fed. "The night went well, the Pope slept and is resting," it said in the morning.

Pope has been in hospital for ten days

On Sunday evening, doctors had reported that the Pope was still in a critical condition due to bilateral pneumonia, but had had no further breathing problems since Saturday.

Blood tests had shown the onset of renal insufficiency, but this was under control. His doctors described sepsis as the greatest danger for their patient, i.e. blood poisoning, which can occur as a complication of pneumonia. However, the Vatican's medical reports have so far given no indication of such a deterioration.

At the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where Francis has been receiving treatment since February 14, Bishop Claudio Giulio Dori presided over a mass on Monday in the Chapelomena Ferraro, named after John Paul II. On Monday, Francis was treated for the tenth day at the Gemelli Clinic in Rome. This makes his stay in hospital the same length as in 2021, after part of his colon was removed.