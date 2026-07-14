Siemens Energy will be known as Omterra in the future. According to the company, the name change is set to begin this year and will be implemented gradually.

The transition period is expected to last about a year and a half. With the name change, Energy is severing one of its last ties to its former parent company, Siemens.

According to the company, choosing Omterra means making a “conscious decision to adopt an independent brand with international appeal.” The new name is a completely made-up word. This is the standard approach in such cases for trademark reasons.

The Munich-based conglomerate is not alone in its use of this artistic term: In recent years, employees and investors have already had to get used to many new and sometimes exotic-sounding names: for example, Traton as the commercial vehicle division of the VW Group, Ceconomy as the parent company of Saturn and Mediamarkt, and Aumovio and Vitesco as spun-off business units of Continental.

The license is valid for 10 years

When Siemens Energy was spun off, it was agreed that the new company would continue to have the right to use the protected “Siemens” name for ten years. In return, however, the parent company must pay a licensing fee based on its revenue. Last year alone, that amounted to approximately 300 million euros. Against this backdrop, Siemens Energy had already made it clear that the company would not extend the agreement, which is set to run through 2030.

The name change—which has now been moved up—is unlikely to yield any savings. The fact that the company is proceeding with it nonetheless is due to its current strong position: “We are well positioned, have ‘earned the trust of our customers and the capital markets, improved our profitability, and have ambitious growth plans for the coming years,’” says CEO Christian Bruch. Now is the right time to begin the transition to our own brand.

A Steep Climb After a Severe Crisis

Ever since Siemens spun off its energy technology business as Siemens Energy in 2020, took it public, and distributed a large portion of it to its shareholders, the new company has been on a wild roller-coaster ride. The wind power business, in particular, had regularly derailed plans with a constant stream of new challenges and caused billions in losses. However, the problems there are now largely under control. In the current fiscal year, that division is expected to turn a profit in at least one quarter.

In addition, Energy—or Omterra, as it will be known in the future—is benefiting greatly from several current developments: the modernization of the power grids, the expansion of wind power, the high demand for gas-fired power plants, and, last but not least, AI data centers. In the current fiscal year, the company aims to generate approximately 4 billion euros in profit, which would be by far the highest figure in its short history.

The company’s roller-coaster ride is also reflected in its stock price. In September 2020, the stock opened at 23 euros. By fall 2023, it had fallen to less than 10 euros. Then it shot up sharply. Meanwhile, prices are fluctuating again—but at a much higher level. The stock is currently trading around 150 euros. This means that, with a market capitalization of around 130 billion euros, the entire group is currently one of the most valuable companies in Germany’s leading index, the DAX.