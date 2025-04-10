In New York, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River during a sightseeing flight. All passengers - a Spanish Siemens manager and his family - and the pilot were killed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three children and three adults were killed in the helicopter crash in the metropolis of New York.

The pilot is also among the dead.

According to the authorities, the victims were Siemens manager Agustín Escobar, his wife and three children, US media reported.

The passengers had apparently traveled from Spain for a visit and were on a sightseeing flight over the metropolis when the helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan for reasons that are still unclear. Show more

Three children and three adults were killed in the helicopter crash in the metropolis of New York. The pilot was also among the dead, and the other victims were a family, announced Mayor Eric Adams. According to the US aviation safety authority, investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

According to the authorities, the victims are Siemens manager Agustín Escobar, his wife and three children, reported the New York Times and other US media. Escobar was the head of the German company in Spain. The pilot was also killed.

A crane ship pulls the helicopter wreckage out of the Hudson on Thursday evening. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Seth Wenig

According to preliminary information from Adams, all the passengers had traveled from Spain for a visit and were on a sightseeing flight over the metropolis when the helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan for reasons that are still unclear. Emergency crews traveled to the scene of the accident in numerous boats, but all help came too late for the guests of the Bell 206 helicopter.

We can sadly confirm there were six deaths in the Hudson River helicopter crash — three adults and three children.



The crash is under investigation, and our teams will assist with all efforts to understand what happened. pic.twitter.com/YG9vCGkQLY — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 10, 2025

Plunged into the water like a stone

Images of the cabin of a helicopter plunging into the water from a great height like a stone went viral on the internet. There was speculation that the helicopter could have broken apart in the air.

"The footage of the accident is terrible," wrote US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. He announced that more information on the cause and course of the accident would be available shortly.

According to previous findings, the helicopter took off from downtown Manhattan at around 3 p.m. local time, flew around the southern tip of Manhattan and then along the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey. A few minutes later, the pilot apparently lost control of the helicopter, which crashed into the river near the New Jersey shore.

Helicopters are part of everyday life in New York

Helicopters are part of the New York cityscape and can be seen all the time, especially in Manhattan. They usually have tourists on board or take wealthy business people to their next appointment or residence just outside the city. For many New Yorkers, this is not only too loud, but also too dangerous. Accidents have repeatedly sparked debates about safety in the densely populated metropolis with more than eight million inhabitants and hundreds of skyscrapers.

A picture of the accident site: A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York.

Helicopters are only allowed to fly over the center of Manhattan with special permission. Most pilots take off from the edge of the island and fly over the East River and the Hudson. Not far from the current crash site, a pilot made a spectacular emergency landing of a US Airways passenger plane on the Hudson in 2009 without anyone being injured. The spectacular incident made headlines around the world and was later made into a movie.

Accidents happen again and again

A sightseeing flight over New York is a must for thousands of tourists every year. For some, the few minutes above the unique backdrop of Manhattan - for which they pay hundreds of dollars - become the highlight of their vacation. A number of companies also specialize in flights for business people.

However, many residents are disturbed by the hustle and bustle above the city's rooftops. In 2016, the city council, which profits from the business itself with tens of millions of dollars in revenue, tried to reach a compromise: The original number of 60,000 flights per year was halved.

However, accidents continued to occur. In May 2019, for example, an out-of-control helicopter crashed into the Hudson River. The pilot was able to save himself by jumping into the water. A short time later, a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a high-rise building and burst into flames.