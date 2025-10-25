Signature collection for rent initiative is going well. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

The public response to the collection of signatures for the rent initiative is going well. After five months, more than half of the necessary signatures have already been collected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the initiators, the collection of signatures for the rent initiative is going well.

"Exploding rents and displacement" are a massive burden on tenants, said tenants' association president Carlo Sommaruga.

The Swiss Tenants' Association wants to take action against abusively high rents with a constitutional article. Show more

According to the initiators, the collection of signatures for the rent initiative is going well. After five months, more than half of the necessary signatures have already been collected, as the tenants' association announced on Saturday. The response from the public has been huge.

"Exploding rents and displacement" are a massive burden on tenants, said tenants' association president Carlo Sommaruga at the general assembly in Bern on Saturday.

The Swiss Tenants' Association wants to take action against abusively high rents with a constitutional article. Signatures have been collected for the initiative since the beginning of June.

The initiative "Yes to protection against abusive rents (rent initiative)" aims to enshrine the principle of cost rent in the constitution. According to the association, this would mean that rents would be based on actual costs plus a defined return.

Secondly, the initiative calls for an automatic, regular review of rents. If necessary, rents must be adjusted. Tenants should also be able to request a review.

Meanwhile, Linda de Ventura was newly elected to the association's board. She replaces Paolo Blöchlinger, who is stepping down.