Swiss bank customers tend to rely exclusively on their own bank for core financial services. However, according to an analysis by the comparison service moneyland.ch, the fees charged for these services vary widely.

To this end, the platform analyzed a package consisting of a personal checking account, a savings account, a credit card, card payments made abroad, and a Pillar 3a securities solution. The total annual costs range from about 500 francs to just under 1,000 francs.

Migros Bank came out on top with fees of 491 francs, followed by Zürcher Kantonalbank at 597 francs and Bank Valiant at 607 francs. At the other end of the spectrum are Luzerner Kantonalbank at 794 francs, Raiffeisen at 821 francs, and, at the most expensive end, UBS at 964 francs.

The savings potential is particularly high for the Pillar 3a equity investment option: Switching from the most expensive “house bank” offering to the most affordable provider (True Wealth) can result in savings of up to 740 francs per year. But the savings potential for credit cards and savings accounts is also significant, at 216 and 180 francs, respectively.

In addition, the analysis shows that significant savings are possible even with online trading. For the “occasional user” profile—with a portfolio of 45,000 Swiss francs and twelve transactions per year—Saxo Bank charges 68 Swiss francs, while “primary banks” charge between 345 and 855 Swiss francs.