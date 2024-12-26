Rega was called out more than 150 times over the festive period. Keystone (Archivbild)

Rega was called out more than 150 times over the 2024 Christmas holidays - once again significantly more than a year ago. Almost half of the flights were for injured winter sports enthusiasts.

Over the Christmas period, from December 24 to 26, Rega's rescue helicopters flew more than 150 missions, 20 percent more than in the previous year. Rega's assistance was also in demand abroad. From there, ambulance jets brought people back to Switzerland.

On Christmas Eve, one Rega ambulance jet took off for Zanzibar in Tanzania and one for Varna in Bulgaria, as Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) reported on Thursday.

On December 25, the jet crews were deployed in Italy and Kosovo. On St. Stephen's Day, a Rega jet took off for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to fly a seriously ill patient back to Switzerland.

Rega crews were involved in almost half of the missions for injured winter sports enthusiasts. The second most frequent cause of alarms were acute illnesses such as strokes and cardiovascular diseases.