17,850 people in Switzerland visited a doctor's surgery last week due to a sudden onset of high fever and cough or sore throat. (symbolic image) Keystone

In Switzerland, the number of visits to the doctor due to flu-like illnesses rose sharply last week. 17,850 people visited a doctor due to a sudden onset of high fever and cough or sore throat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is over 13 percent more than in the previous week, according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Wednesday. Such a high figure was never reached last year. Extrapolated to the population, this corresponds to around 200 consultations due to influenza-like illness per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the number of confirmed flu cases has fallen compared to the previous week. In the week from January 13 to 19, 350 fewer flu cases were reported to the FOPH than in the previous week: 1988. This corresponds to 22.08 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Previously, the number of flu cases had risen sharply over several weeks.

Covid-19 wave on the wane

In its assessment of the situation, however, the FOPH continues to speak of high flu activity. "There is a high level of influenza activity both in the mandatory laboratory reports and in the Sentinella reporting system and in wastewater. RSV is also still circulating in the population," according to the communicable diseases information portal.

The Covid-19 wave, on the other hand, is subsiding. Wastewater monitoring, the mandatory reporting system and the Sentinella reporting system have been showing a downward trend in SARS-CoV-2 infections for several weeks.