The memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran to end the war is set to be signed on Friday at Bürgenstock in Nidwalden. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern confirmed a report by the “NZZ” on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran to end the war is scheduled to be signed on Friday at Bürgenstock in Nidwalden. A conference on Ukraine was held there in June 2024. (File photo)

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has been in close contact for several days with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar to facilitate the arrival of delegations in Switzerland and a meeting for the possible signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, it said in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

The signing is currently scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Bürgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden. “This location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the United States and Iran,” the FDFA added. Switzerland is acting as a mediator and is creating the necessary practical and diplomatic conditions for this meeting to take place on its territory.

Previously, it had been reported that, according to Iranian sources, another round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran was to begin in Switzerland immediately after the signing of the negotiated framework agreement on Friday. These further talks were to be concluded within 60 days. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, according to the Tasnim news agency in Tehran.

Araghtschi went on to say that an end to the war would include an end to the Israeli occupation of territories in Lebanon. Iran would regard any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and any continued occupation of those territories as a violation of the agreement reached.

According to U.S. sources, the U.S. and Iran have already digitally signed the framework agreement.