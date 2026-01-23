Looking ahead to the new school year, there are signs that the teacher shortage is easing in some cantons. In the medium term, declining birth rates and rising enrollment at teacher training colleges could also help improve the situation.

Although the teacher shortage has not been completely resolved, the situation seems to be easing somewhat. (Featured image)

The Department of Education of the Canton of Zurich had already given the all-clear back in March. It stated that there was no shortage of certified teachers as the new school year began. The Department of Education wrote that municipalities should therefore no longer hire individuals without a teaching license for regular classroom instruction.

The Department of Education, Culture, and Sports of the Canton of Baselland also notes a positive trend. As of June 8, there were still 17.1 full-time equivalents to be filled across all positions in the elementary schools—less than half the number from the previous year.

In the canton of Bern, however, according to information from the Department of Education and Culture, the teacher shortage has not yet been resolved. In particular, there remains a high demand for teachers in elementary schools, special education, and lower secondary schools. However, various measures to make the profession more attractive have helped improve the situation compared to previous years.

Decline in Births Brings Relief

The decline in birth rates in recent years could ease the pressure, particularly in the lower grades of elementary school. According to the educational scenarios of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), student enrollment in the first and second grades of elementary school is expected to decline starting this year. This decline is expected to be up to seven percent. According to the reference scenario, the teaching workforce is expected to decrease by approximately 4,500 teachers over the next ten years.

At the same time, various teacher training colleges in Switzerland are reporting a sharp increase in student enrollment, reaching double-digit percentages. The University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) expects to have over 3,900 students, up from 3,620 in 2022. And the Bern University of Teacher Education reports a record number of teaching diplomas.

"Structural challenges remain"

The Swiss Teachers’ Association (LCH) is not yet ready to give the all-clear. “The shortage of teachers remains a structural and qualitative challenge,” Beat Schwendimann, head of education at the LCH, told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an inquiry.

Although school administrators usually fill all open positions by the start of the school year, they often have to rely on people without teaching credentials or students at teacher training colleges. “These stopgap measures mask the staffing crisis and jeopardize the quality of education.”

But Schwendimann, too, sees slight signs of relief. The decline in the birth rate will reduce the number of students at the primary level starting in 2026. At the same time, teacher training colleges continue to report high enrollment numbers. “These factors will somewhat alleviate the quantitative pressure in the regions through 2032.” In the medium to long term, the goal must be to fill all positions with fully qualified teachers.

But specialized fields such as special education in schools remained particularly hard hit, according to Schwendimann. This is also confirmed by the Department of Education of the Canton of Zurich. Although the number of training positions in special education has been steadily increasing, it has not been possible to meet the growing demand. As a result, Zurich schools may continue to hire individuals without the appropriate certification in this field.