The European Commission is stepping up antitrust proceedings against the construction chemicals company Sika and other manufacturers. The Commission sent statements of objections regarding suspected price-fixing involving chemical additives for cement, concrete, and mortar.

The European Commission is stepping up pressure in the antitrust proceedings against the construction chemicals group Sika and several other manufacturers. The case centers on allegations of price-fixing involving chemical additives for cement, concrete, and mortar. (File photo)

According to the Commission’s preliminary assessment, the companies are alleged to have colluded on future price increases between 2021 and 2022, as stated in a press release issued Monday. The background to this was a sharp rise in raw material costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The alleged coordination is said to have taken place through national industry associations, which prepared joint statements to justify the price increases.

According to the Commission, the companies affected in Germany include Sika, Cemex, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, and MC Bauchemie, as well as the industry association Deutsche Bauchemie. The Commission also brought charges against Sika and other manufacturers, as well as the respective industry associations, in France and Spain.

Now, the recipients can respond

With the statement of objections, the European Commission formally informs the companies of its allegations. The companies in question can now request access to the case file and respond to the allegations. If the allegations are confirmed, fines of up to 10 percent of global annual revenue may be imposed.

The investigation stems, among other things, from unannounced searches conducted in October 2023. At that time, Sika confirmed that the European Commission had searched several of the company’s sites in the EU and Turkey. CEO Thomas Hasler stated at the time that Sika was cooperating “fully” with the authorities and emphasized the company’s zero-tolerance policy regarding violations of competition law.