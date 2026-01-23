Sika has had a challenging first half of the year. Despite a decline in revenue, the manufacturer of construction chemicals and adhesives was able to maintain its profit figures, albeit by a narrow margin. And the Central Swiss company has recently returned to organic growth.

The construction chemicals group managed to keep its profits just above zero, thanks mainly to efficiency programs. (File photo)

Construction Chemistry Sika is growing again on its own – but the strong Swiss franc is weighing on the company

From January through June 2026, Sika generated 5.59 billion Swiss francs in revenue from its products, which are used, for example, to reinforce and waterproof building materials. That is 1.5 percent less than in the first half of 2025, the company announced on Tuesday.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc reduced revenue by 5.5 percent. In local currencies, revenue thus grew by 4.0 percent. Acquisitions contributed 1.1 percent to this growth.

On an organic basis, Sika thus grew by 2.9 percent in the first half of the year, and by as much as 5.7 percent in the second quarter. This marks a turning point—prior to this, Sika had not grown organically since the third quarter of 2025.

Sika saw only a slight decline in profitability, thanks in no small part to cost savings from an efficiency program. Operating profit at the EBITDA level fell slightly by 0.7 percent to 1.06 billion Swiss francs. The corresponding margin actually rose slightly to 19.0 percent.

All in all, the construction supplies provider reported a decline of 0.4 percent to 552.1 million Swiss francs. This exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by AWP across the board.

At the same time, Sika is raising its revenue forecasts for the full year 2026 slightly. The company now aims to achieve growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currencies, up from the previously projected 1 to 4 percent.

However, Sika is now projecting a slightly lower profitability range of 19.0 to 19.5 percent—the previous forecast had been 19.5 to 20.0 percent. However, the company said it is confident that it will meet “current consensus expectations for EBITDA in Swiss francs.”