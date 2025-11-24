  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Disturbing trend Silent drama for penguin colony - now researchers are sounding the alarm

Christian Thumshirn

24.11.2025

Chile's scientists are documenting a silent collapse: the Humboldt penguins are losing their home. The reasons go far beyond the coast. Can the species still be saved, and if so, how?

24.11.2025, 15:54

Off the coast of Chile, one of the country's most important penguin colonies is faltering - faster, more noticeably and more worryingly than expected. Researchers are registering changes that shed new light on the state of the Humboldt penguins and raise questions about their survival.

Find out what exactly is happening there, why the animals are coming under pressure and what evidence the teams on site are gathering in the blue News video.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Stranded 3500 kilometers from home. Lost penguin allowed back home

Stranded 3500 kilometers from homeLost penguin allowed back home

On the move for 40 years. What was once the world's mightiest iceberg is at an end

On the move for 40 yearsWhat was once the world's mightiest iceberg is at an end

Liver torn from the body. Two orcas drive white sharks out of their territory off South Africa

Liver torn from the bodyTwo orcas drive white sharks out of their territory off South Africa