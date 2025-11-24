Chile's scientists are documenting a silent collapse: the Humboldt penguins are losing their home. The reasons go far beyond the coast. Can the species still be saved, and if so, how?

Christian Thumshirn

Off the coast of Chile, one of the country's most important penguin colonies is faltering - faster, more noticeably and more worryingly than expected. Researchers are registering changes that shed new light on the state of the Humboldt penguins and raise questions about their survival.

Find out what exactly is happening there, why the animals are coming under pressure and what evidence the teams on site are gathering in the blue News video.

