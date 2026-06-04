The SRG Board of Directors has unanimously elected Simona Caminada as the new Director of Radiotelevisiun Svizra Rumantscha (RTR) and a member of the SRG Executive Board. She will take up her new position on September 1.

With the election of Simona Caminada as the new Director of RTR, the SRG Executive Board under the leadership of Director General Susanne Wille is now complete, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Caminada succeeds Nicolas Pernet, who took up his post as SRG's Director of Offerings on April 1.

Simona Caminada has worked for SRG in various roles for almost 15 years, including as Italy correspondent in Rome since summer 2022.

The 39-year-old from Graubünden started her career at the Rhaeto-Romanic daily newspaper "La Quotidiana", followed by a stint at SRG's regional unit RTR. In 2012, she completed her studies at the University of Hamburg with a master's degree in journalism, which followed a bachelor's degree in journalism, communication and film studies at the University of Zurich. She is married, has one child and will be living with her family in Chur from summer 2026.

"Together with my future team, I want to develop RTR into a modern, leading digital medium for all Romansh speakers. RTR is the voice and face of SRG in Graubünden and should remain so for generations to come," Caminada was quoted as saying in a press release.

She continues: "To secure our place as a relevant regional unit in the long term, we will promote RTR in direct exchange with the public, politicians and institutions in Graubünden and continue to build bridges with regional private media providers."