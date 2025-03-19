Crazy, crazier, Hollywood. This week Simone Bargetze visits Gary Morgan, a 75-year-old stuntman. He takes her on a tour of his castle and gives her an insight into his crazy life.

Lea Oetiker

The Morgan family has lived in an unusual, fairytale house in Los Angeles for over 42 years.

Gary Morgan, the 75-year-old landlord, has had a career as a circus performer, actor and stuntman.

The new episode of L.A. Calling gives an insight into their colorful life with stories and anecdotes. Show more

Do you ever imagine yourself living in a fairytale Barbie castle, with knights at the entrance and doors that look like books? No? But that's exactly how the Flying Morgans live. A family of artists who have been living in their extraordinary home in the Hills for over four decades.

In the new episode of L.A. Calling, Simone Bargetze takes you into the unusual and unique world of the family. Gary Morgan gives Simone a tour of his house and, at the same time, his life.

The 75-year-old was a circus performer, actor and finally a stuntman. His career includes appearances in well-known productions such as "Logan's Run" (1976), "Pete's Dragon" (1977) and "Batman Forever" (1995).

Simone and Gary are accompanied by Picasso, the Morgans' pet, who dances when you shout "Rock'n'Roll". It really is like that.

Gary has been in the limelight since childhood and has many entertaining anecdotes to tell. Just when you think it can't get any crazier, he comes up with another story. He tells Simone why he often played an animal in films and why he occasionally fainted as a result.

Got curious?

A new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" is released every Wednesday evening exclusively on blue News.