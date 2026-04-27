The "digital letter" has been part of the universal service since April. blue News

Digital, simple, modern: this is how Swiss Post is selling its new "digital letter". But the practical test shows that if you want to use it, you need one thing above all - patience.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post's "digital letter" has officially been part of the universal service since April 2026 - but the practical test is sobering: readers and the blue News editorial team report cumbersome processes and frustration when sending letters.

Particularly curious: letters cannot be uploaded to the computer, but have to be printed out, photographed and sent using a cell phone app.

Even after moving house, the digital letterbox often remains empty because the account on Epost.ch is not updated automatically.

Swiss Post rejects the criticism, but promises improvements in user guidance. Show more

At the end of March, Swiss Post took the big leap into the digital future. Since April 1, 2026, the "digital letter" (e-post) has officially been part of the universal service - as a supplement to the traditional postal letter.

The introduction was made possible by a Federal Council decision at the end of 2025. The aim: a hybrid delivery system that combines digital and physical letters. And the figures sound quite impressive: 4.5 million consignments were already sent digitally in 2025 - a whopping 60 percent increase on the previous year.

But anyone who tries out the E-Post app for themselves quickly realizes that sending a digital letter is nowhere near as easy as dropping a good old paper letter in the mailbox. At least not for private individuals. A random sample of readers and members of the blue News editorial team paints a clear picture: confusing processes, cumbersome forms, frustration at the first attempt.

Letter has to be printed out and photographed

An example from the self-experiment: typing a letter on the computer and saving it as a PDF doesn't get you very far. Upload and send directly from the desktop? Simply not possible at the moment.

Sending is only possible via the mobile app. In concrete terms, this means printing out the PDF, taking a photo with your smartphone and only then sending it. Although the PDF can also be uploaded directly, cell phone users need to be experienced to do this: The file must either be uploaded to epost.ch using a mouse and keyboard or transferred to the cell phone via the cloud so that the Swiss Post app can access it.

There is also a problem when moving. Anyone who dutifully informs Swiss Post of their new address and forwarding order should not be surprised if their digital letterbox remains yawningly empty: The user account on epost.ch is not automatically updated.

A blue news reporter reports that, despite several attempts, he was unable to send a digital letter at all. His conclusion: the product seems immature.

Swiss Post: no increase in customer feedback

On request, Swiss Post rejects the criticism. "Digital letter dispatch in the Swiss Post app has worked reliably since it was launched," writes Swiss Post spokeswoman Silvana Grellmann. And: there has been "no noticeable increase in fault reports or support requests".

Nevertheless, feedback is taken seriously and the company is constantly working on user guidance. Among other things, a simplified onboarding process is planned. Swiss Post also says that the app was extensively tested before launch. "The tests were carried out both internally and with external checks and feedback," says the Swiss Post spokeswoman.

According to Swiss Post, there are good reasons for focusing on the PDF format for mailing: "It is the most reliable format for displaying content and layout unchanged - regardless of the device or printing process." Digital letters should therefore correspond legally and visually to their physical counterparts. Writing freely in the app? In Swiss Post's view, this is too error-prone.

Swiss Post does not give any figures

The fact that mailing remains unattractive for many users as a result is apparently seen differently in Bern: "We have no indications that there are any fundamental operating problems with the existing infrastructure, and we are not seeing an above-average increase in customer feedback."

Whether this is due to the fact that the self-experiments by blue News are not representative - or simply because hardly anyone wants to make a complaint after failed attempts - remains to be seen.

The most important points about e-post The "digital letter" has been part of the basic postal service since April 1, 2026 and supplements traditional letter post. Companies and public authorities deliver their mail digitally.

Recipients decide for themselves whether they want to receive their mail digitally in the Swiss Post app or physically in their letterbox.

Swiss Post currently offers two delivery options: ePost Standard from 40 centimes per letter and ePost Plus from 65 centimes. Soon to follow is ePost Registered for CHF 1.85 - with the option of refusing receipt and personal identification.

All variants include a time stamp and delivery confirmation. Show more

For the time being, Swiss Post does not have any concrete success figures for the new service. "The data is currently not representative," it says. Details will only be published once a year. Until then, many users will probably have to keep practicing.