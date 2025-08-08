Heino shows solidarity with firefighter after anthem scandal. Archivbild: dpa

The first verse of the Deutschlandlied is played at the German Firefighting Championships - in an old version by Heino. The singer shows solidarity with the person responsible.

The pop singer Heino (86) is calling for a second chance for the firefighter who was dismissed after a scandal surrounding the national anthem at the firefighting championships in Torgau in northern Saxony. Last week, the historically charged first verse of the Deutschlandlied was played at the opening ceremony.

The recording was made by Heino, who had sung this version with all three verses in 1979. By his own admission, the firefighter responsible had downloaded it from YouTube shortly before the opening. The German Fire Brigade Association distanced itself and removed the man from all functions.

Heino finds dealings with the firefighter "exaggerated"

Heino considered it "exaggerated" that a long-standing volunteer firefighter had been banned from all positions because he had unintentionally played the old version from 1979 with all three verses. "I don't think it's good that this version was played either," Heino wrote on Instagram. But in his opinion, the fireman should be given a second chance. "He has dedicated years to camaraderie and put himself at the service of the community. Everyone deserves a second chance!"

The Song of the Germans was written by August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben in 1841. However, it was misused by the National Socialists for propaganda purposes ("Deutschland, Deutschland über alles..."). Today, only the third verse with the words "Unity and justice and freedom" is the national anthem. However, the other verses are not banned. The first verse was played in Torgau - before it was stopped.

Heino, who has repeatedly caused controversy in his long career, once recorded all three verses of the Deutschlandlied at the request of Baden-Württemberg's Minister President and former Nazi naval judge Hans Filbinger (CDU) - "for school purposes", as Heino emphasized in his Instagram post.

Performance at the firefighter's place of residence?

According to media reports, the firefighter responsible is from Bad Belzig in Brandenburg. Heino hinted in his Instagram post that he could imagine performing there. "I'll let you hear from me about it," wrote the singer.

