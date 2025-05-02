The US singer Jill Sobule has died at the age of 66. This was reported unanimously by several media outlets, citing her management. Sobule died in a house fire on Thursday morning (local time), her spokesperson told the portal "Variety".
Several media outlets quoted a statement from the management. It reads: "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and an advocate for human rights whose music is woven into our culture."
Sobule was known, among other things, for the song "I Kissed a Girl" from 1995. According to Rolling Stone, it was the first openly lesbian song to make it into the top 20 of Billboard's modern rock charts. Also in the 90s, she was successful with the song "Supermodel" as the soundtrack for the movie "Clueless - What else!". She has released several albums and EPs.