Singer Vincent Gross accuses SWR of banning song - Gallery Singer Vincent Gross: Song ban from SWR? (archive picture) Image: dpa Singer Vincent Gross (with microphone) danced sirtaki with the audience in the run-up to the program "Immer wieder sonntags". (archive picture) Image: dpa Singer Vincent Gross accuses SWR of banning song - Gallery Singer Vincent Gross: Song ban from SWR? (archive picture) Image: dpa Singer Vincent Gross (with microphone) danced sirtaki with the audience in the run-up to the program "Immer wieder sonntags". (archive picture) Image: dpa

On Sunday, singer Vincent Gross was still happily dancing the sirtaki on "Immer wieder sonntags". Now he is making accusations against SWR. He claims that SWR banned him from performing a song because it was too offensive.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss pop star Vincent Gross is accusing SWR of banning him from performing a song on the show "Immer wieder sonntags".

His song "Camping" is said to be too "raunchy".

The lyrics that Gross reproduced in the Instagram video are at least sexually ambiguous. Show more

Singer Vincent Gross has accused Südwestrundfunk (SWR) of banning him from performing a song on the live show "Immer wieder sonntags". During the dress rehearsal, he performed the as yet unreleased song "Camping", the singer said in a video published on his Instagram profile. Afterwards, someone from the broadcaster came to him and said that the song could not be performed because the lyrics were too offensive. The text passage that Gross reproduced in the Instagram video is at least sexually ambiguous.

He said he had no choice and then made "Ouzo". "Ouzo" is a different song by the singer.

Song "not suitable" for Sunday morning

A spokesperson for SWR, which is responsible for the program, said in response to an inquiry that the editorial team is responsible for selecting the titles and ensures that the artists and songs are suitable for the program. He did not respond to the singer's accusation. According to information from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the station was concerned with previously unpublished text passages of the song, which are said to have been unsuitable in terms of content for a Sunday morning program.

According to the spokesperson, "Ouzo" is a well-known and popular song by Gross, a song with a high recognition value and a noticeably good mood. It had been very well received by the live audience last Sunday. Several media outlets had previously reported this.