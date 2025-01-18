He sings, sells pudding from behind his market cart and looks like the re-elected US President Donald Trump. The Pakistani is cleverly using this fact to boost his business.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Saleem Bagga (53) is an attraction in his neighborhood in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

He stands behind his wooden cart, sings and sells kheer. Kheer is a kind of pudding with rice and is very popular in South Asia.

The vendor suffers from a pigmentation disorder and therefore has light skin and hair. This makes him stand out in Pakistan.

The Pakistani bears a certain resemblance to Donald Trump.

Because he resembles the US President-elect, everyone wants to take selfies with him. Show more

A market driver from the province of Punjab in Pakistan, of all places, is benefiting from Donald Trump's re-election. Due to albinism, his skin and hair are unusually light for the region. With his blonde storm hairstyle and not dissimilar physiognomy, he actually looks a bit like the President-elect of the USA.

Saleem Bagga is 53 years old and sells kheer on the street. Kheer is a kind of pudding with rice and is extremely popular in Pakistan. He sings at the top of his lungs and celebrates his resemblance to the prominent American. This makes him extremely popular with his customers. They always want to take a selfie with him.

