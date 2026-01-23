Sirens wailed again this morning in the Gulf state of Bahrain. Residents were urged to remain calm and seek shelter, the Ministry of the Interior in Manama announced on the X platform.

The U.S. has been attacking targets in Iran again for days, while Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes against countries with U.S. military bases in the region. Bahrain is a U.S. ally in the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Manama had announced overnight that it had information suggesting that Iran might attack unspecified locations in the center of Bahrain’s capital. The embassy strongly urged all U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities.