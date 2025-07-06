Merchant ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea are repeatedly being shot at from small boats with rifles and bazookas. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/Wolfram Weber

A merchant ship has been shot at with bazookas from small boats off the coast of Yemen. An armed security team returned fire. Now it is in danger of sinking.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, a merchant ship has been shot at with rifles and bazookas from small boats.

An armed security team on the ship returned fire.

Water is entering the ship and the crew is preparing to disembark. Show more

The situation of a merchant ship that caught fire during an attack in the Red Sea is coming to a head. The ship is taking on water and the crew is preparing to disembark, the British Maritime Transport and Traffic Organization (UKMTO) announced on Sunday.

According to earlier information from the UKMTO, the ship was fired on from small boats with rifles and bazookas. A later report stated that the ship had been hit by "unknown projectiles" and had caught fire.

Attack from drone boats

The private security company Ambrey, which confirmed the attack, stated that two drone boats had also hit the ship. An armed security team on board the merchant ship destroyed two other drone boats.

According to the UKMTO, the attack occurred about 100 kilometers southwest of the Houthi rebel-controlled port city of Hudaida in Yemen. The US Navy's 5th Fleet, based in the Middle East, referred questions to Central Command, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Observers suspect Huthi attack

The Houthi militia reported the attack in the media it controls, but did not initially claim responsibility for it. However, observers assumed that the militia was responsible for the attack due to its scale.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have repeatedly fired on ships. A ceasefire with the USA, which the Huthi agreed to in May, has so far been largely observed. Pirates from African countries are also active in the region.