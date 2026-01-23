Following the fatal construction site accident in Brussels, emergency responders have also opened the second elevator car that had fallen. No additional victims were found. It remains unclear why the elevators fell and what caused the deaths of the six victims.

The area around a building where a fire broke out this morning is cordoned off while firefighters are on the scene. Photo: Michael Brandt/dpa

Here's what it's all about Following the construction site accident in Brussels, the second elevator car that had fallen was also opened.

Rescue workers did not find any other victims. Six bodies had previously been discovered in the first elevator.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. The district attorney's office is investigating the case against persons unknown. Summary created with

Following the elevator crash at a construction site in Brussels, emergency responders have now managed to open the second elevator car as well and found no additional victims. The public prosecutor’s office announced this early Wednesday morning. Six bodies had previously been found in the first elevator. The exact cause of death remains unclear, as do the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Tuesday, According to initial reports, two elevators crashed at a centrally located construction site in the Belgian capital. A fire also broke out, according to the reports. A fire investigator, among others, is looking into the exact sequence of events and the cause. Six workers were reported missing; according to the public prosecutor’s office, they are Belgian or Romanian nationals.

Investigation Against an Unknown Person

It is not yet known whether the six fatalities are the missing persons. Medical examiners and police are working to identify the victims and notify their families. The prosecutor's office has announced that further information will be released once this process is complete.

She is investigating the case against persons unknown. A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said on Tuesday that the two elevators had plummeted several floors.

The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments.