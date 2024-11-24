Several people have died in an accident on the Balearic island of Menorca (symbolic photo). Picture: Keystone

A terrible accident on Mallorca's neighboring island: a car leaves the road and crashes into a wall. Members of two families were in the car.

According to media reports, six people have died in a car accident on the Spanish Balearic island of Menorca. Among the victims were two adults and four minors aged between 9 and 16, wrote the online portal "Menorca al día", citing the emergency services.

The car left the road at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening near an industrial area in the island's capital Mahón and crashed into a wall, as reported by TV station RTVE. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. It cannot be ruled out that the car was traveling at too high a speed, it said.

At the wheel of the car was a 56-year-old islander, whose 16-year-old daughter was also in the car, as "Menorca al día" further reported, citing the emergency services. The passenger was a 46-year-old local woman. Her three children, two boys aged nine and her eleven-year-old daughter, were also killed in the accident. Further details from the police were not initially known.

dpa