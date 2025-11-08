When a group of snake researchers discover a six-meter-long python in an Indonesian swamp, one of the men falls into the water. The animal grabs the prey: can the men free the victim?
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Mohamed Alisa and his friends go snake hunting in Borneo in the service of science.
- They discover a six-meter-long python and try to capture it for photos.
- Alisa falls into the water - watch the video to see how the python reacts.
Expedition in the name of science: Mohamed Alisa and his friends go snake hunting in Borneo. While taking photos, Alisa falls into the swampy water. How does the six-meter-long python react?
The answer - in the video.
More videos from the department