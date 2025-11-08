  1. Residential Customers
Snake attack in Borneo Six-meter python wraps itself around a man's neck

Nicole Agostini

8.11.2025

When a group of snake researchers discover a six-meter-long python in an Indonesian swamp, one of the men falls into the water. The animal grabs the prey: can the men free the victim?

08.11.2025, 21:14

08.11.2025, 21:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mohamed Alisa and his friends go snake hunting in Borneo in the service of science.
  • They discover a six-meter-long python and try to capture it for photos.
  • Alisa falls into the water - watch the video to see how the python reacts.
Show more

Expedition in the name of science: Mohamed Alisa and his friends go snake hunting in Borneo. While taking photos, Alisa falls into the swampy water. How does the six-meter-long python react?

The answer - in the video.

