Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of vehicles after an accident in which six people were killed. Bild: Michel Fritzemeier/tv7news.de /dpa

A serious accident has occurred in the north of North Rhine-Westphalia. A car was driven into oncoming traffic at night. The identification of the victims is still ongoing.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday night, two cars collided head-on in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Six people lost their lives.

The identification of the victims is still ongoing, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday afternoon. Show more

Six people have died in a serious traffic accident in Münsterland. According to the police, two cars collided near a level crossing near Ochtrup in the Steinfurt district on Saturday night.

At around 2.40 a.m., one vehicle presumably skidded on a road and then crossed into oncoming traffic. There it collided head-on with another car.

One car completely burnt out

One car, in which two people were traveling, reportedly caught fire and burned out completely. The driver and passenger died. There were four people in the second vehicle, according to the police. "All vehicle occupants were fatally injured in the traffic accident."

According to the police, two cars collided near a level crossing near Ochtrup in the Steinfurt district on Saturday night. Bild: Michel Fritzemeier/tv7news.de /dpa

The identification of the victims is still ongoing, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday afternoon. A special accident investigation team was deployed at the scene of the accident. Investigations into the exact course of events were still ongoing.

Ochtrup is located in the far north of North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the Dutch border.

dpa