Paying by cell phone is a practical solution for everyday life. dpa

Whether at the supermarket checkout or kiosk, more and more people in Switzerland are using their cell phone instead of their wallet to make contactless payments. But how do you get your bank card onto your cell phone? blue news shows you how in six simple steps.

Sonya Jamil

Download the bank app

Go to your bank's website or the App Store and download the right app. Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet are often also supported for payments.

Activate NFC

For payments to work, your cell phone must be NFC-enabled - this is the technology you use to make contactless payments. On Android, you can activate NFC in the settings by searching for "NFC", often under "Connections" or "Wireless & networks". On iPhone (from model 6) it is automatically included.

Add a card

Log in to the app with your bank details. Then select your card and load it into the wallet. Either scan it using the camera or enter the card number - depending on what your bank offers.

Security first

You still need to confirm your card - for example with an SMS code, Face ID, fingerprint or via your e-banking app. This ensures that only you can pay with your cell phone.

Now you can get started

To pay, simply unlock your cell phone and hold it up to the terminal. If it beeps or buzzes, the payment was successful. Depending on the bank, you sometimes have to authorize amounts over 40 francs.

Also possible with a smartwatch

Do you have an Apple Watch or another smartwatch? Great! It works the same way - add the card to your wallet and pay with your watch at the checkout. Handy if you don't have your cell phone to hand.

By the way: you don't need an active internet connection to pay - but your phone (or watch) must not be empty, of course. It's always a good idea to have a spare card or some cash with you in case your technology goes down.