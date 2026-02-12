The suspected "pedo-hunters" of Embrach have been arrested by the Zurich cantonal police. They are six young men from different countries - including Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Zurich cantonal police have arrested a total of six young men who are suspected of luring other men to meetings as so-called paedo-hunters and then beating and robbing them. The violent acts were all committed in Embrach ZH.

Following an extensive investigation, the Zurich cantonal police arrested five suspects on Tuesday, according to a statement issued on Thursday evening. Another man suspected of the crime was already in custody. The six suspects are between 14 and 18 years old and come from Switzerland, Kosovo, Italy, Germany and Iraq.

The first time, on November 29, unknown persons lured a then 21-year-old Swiss man to Embrach under the pretext of a meeting with an allegedly underage girl. There, the man was attacked and injured with punches and kicks to the head and body.

Two similar cases occurred in Embrach at the beginning of December and again at the beginning of January. An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old Afghan were attacked, injured and robbed. According to the police, it was presumably the same group of perpetrators in all cases.