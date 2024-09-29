According to the TCS, the rule of thumb when changing tires is "from O to O": you should drive with winter tires from October to Easter. IMAGO/Wolfilser

Soon the winter tires will have to be fitted again. The TCS tested and evaluated 28 tires. Four failed completely, six received the grade "highly recommended".

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the TCS, the rule of thumb when changing tires is "from O to O": you should drive with winter tires from October to Easter.

The TCS has now published the 2024 winter tire test.

Four of the 28 tires fail. Six receive the grade "highly recommended". Show more

According to the TCS, the rule of thumb when changing tires is "from O to O": you should drive with winter tires from October to Easter. The rest of the time with summer tires. Alternatively, you can also use the weather as a guide: According to the Swiss Tire Association, winter tires should be fitted when temperatures drop below seven degrees.

Just in time for the cold snap, the TCS carried out the 2024 winter tire test and published the results. 28 winter tires were tested this year, with a VW Golf 8 and a VW T-Roc serving as test vehicles. The products were evaluated in 19 test criteria. These were divided into the main areas of "driving safety" and "environmental balance".

In addition to dry and wet performance, the focus for "driving safety" was on the properties on winter roads. For this purpose, the tires were evaluated on snow and ice. In the "environmental balance" category, the driving performance, downforce, efficiency, noise and sustainability of all 28 test tires were assessed.

The 205/55 R16 91H tires in the test

The result: The 205/55 R16 91H tires are the best-selling winter tires for lower mid-range cars. The vehicles are, for example, an Audi A3, Renault Scénic, Skoda Octava or the test vehicle used, a VW Golf.

Out of twelve tires tested, three received a "highly recommended" rating. The tires: Continental WinterContact TS 870, the Goodyear Ultra Grip Performance 3 and the Michelin Alpin 6.

Four tires received a "recommended" rating. Another four tires only received a "conditionally recommended" rating. The Winrun Winter-max A1 WR22 failed completely. On dry and wet roads, it had a much longer braking distance compared to the competition. The TCS advises against buying it.

The 205/55 R16 91H tires are the best-selling winter tires for cars in the lower middle class. TCS

The 215/55 R17 98V tires in the test

The 215/55 R17 98V tire is the best-selling winter tire dimension for lower mid-range SUVs. They are suitable for the Audi Q2, VW Passat, Hyundai Kona, Skoda Karoq and the VW T-Roc test vehicle.

Three tires received the rating "highly recommended". The tires: The Goodyear Ultragrip Performance 3, the Dunlop Winter Sport 5 and the Vredestein Wintrac Pro.

Seven tires received the rating "recommended". Three "conditionally recommended".

Three tires were rated "not recommended". These were the Triangle Winterx TW401, Kenda Wintergen 2 KR501 and Davanti Wintoura + models. On wet roads, the performance of Triangle and Davanti in particular was very poor.