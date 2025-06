The incident occurred at a campsite on the Adriatic Sea. (symbolic image) dpa

A fatal accident on the Adriatic: the six-year-old died after jumping into the water. The circumstances are still unclear.

A six-year-old German boy has died after jumping into a swimming pool in the northern Italian seaside resort of Lido delle Nazioni. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the cause of death is still unclear. An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident took place at a campsite in the resort on the Adriatic coast. The boy was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter, where he died shortly after arrival, according to Ansa.