Chipmaker SK Hynix has replaced Samsung Electronics as South Korea’s most valuable publicly traded company. According to data from the Korea Exchange (KRX), SK Hynix reached a market capitalization equivalent to just under 1.19 trillion euros by noon (local time), SK Hynix had reached a market capitalization equivalent to just under 1.19 trillion euros—slightly above that of its competitor Samsung Electronics, which had topped the country’s list of most valuable companies since the turn of the millennium.

Back in the 2000s, SK Hynix was on the brink of bankruptcy due to its high debt. But the tech company is now reaping the benefits of its early investment in the development of so-called HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) chips. Amid the AI boom, demand for these high-performance memory chips has literally exploded. The company, headquartered in the South Korean city of Icheon, is considered the most important supplier of HBM chips to the U.S. market leader Nvidia. SK Hynix’s stock price has recently risen rapidly—by over 300 percent since the beginning of the year alone.