Archaeologists uncover the skeletons from the discovered cemetery in Zurich. Bild: Amt für Städtebau

City archaeologists have uncovered numerous graves from the Grossmünster cemetery during pipeline renovations in Zurich's old town. The skeletons were only half a meter below the pavement.

The city archaeology department in Zurich has uncovered numerous graves from the former Grossmünster cemetery.

The remains of a total of 84 buried people have been recovered and documented.

A preliminary anthropological examination of the skeletons is planned for 2025. Show more

Sensational finds on Grossmünsterplatz in Zurich: the city archaeology department has uncovered numerous graves from a cemetery as part of work to renovate the utility lines. In September and October 2024, the city archaeologists were able to recover and document the remains of a total of 84 people buried in the 40-metre-long pipeline trench running parallel to the south-west façade of the Grossmünster.

The cemetery was occupied from the Middle Ages until 1786. "The presence of skeletons facing east-west and west-east was particularly unusual. Traditionally, the deceased were buried with their heads to the west and facing east," writes the "Amt für Städtebau."

Most of the deceased were buried in an extended supine position with their arms stretched out along their bodies or crossed in front of their stomachs. The shallow depth of the uppermost burials is striking: They were only just under half a meter below the current paving. No burial objects were discovered, but the cemetery was densely occupied for a long time.

A preliminary anthropological examination of the skeletons is planned for 2025. Zurich City Archaeology wants to ensure that human remains are treated with reverence.