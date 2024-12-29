A 61-year-old skier sustained fatal injuries in a fall in Moléson-sur-Gruyères FR on Saturday morning. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The police were called to the ski resort at around 11.30 a.m. because of the accident, according to a statement from the Fribourg cantonal police on Sunday. At the scene, the skier from the region was lying on the ground seriously injured after falling on the "Itinéraire des Sommets" ski route.
The piste rescuers and later a team from Swiss Alpine Rescue and Swiss Air-Rescue treated the seriously injured man and he was flown to hospital by helicopter. There he died of his injuries. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.