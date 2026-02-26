Fresh snow, poor visibility - and suddenly two skis appear sticking out of the deep snow. Underneath, a man is buried upside down, without air - two winter sports enthusiasts dig him free at the last second.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California, two skiers have rescued a man from a life-threatening situation.

He was stuck upside down in deep snow, with only his skis sticking out of the masses of snow.

The skier was unable to free himself and could have suffocated. Show more

In poor visibility, two skiers accidentally discovered skis sticking out of the deep snow on a challenging slope in the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. One man was stuck upside down under around 1.2 meters of snow. The rescuers uncovered his head so that he could breathe again and freed him from his predicament.

The rescuers appeal to skiers never to ski off-piste unaccompanied. Especially with large amounts of fresh snow, you can sink into the snow without an avalanche. There have been several fatal skiing accidents in the region in recent weeks.

