Bonobos instead of football fans: a Dutch skydiver misses his target - and can still count himself lucky.

The skydiver in the Netherlands was actually supposed to land on a football pitch.

Instead, his flight ended in the monkey enclosure, right next to the lions' enclosure.

The exact cause is still unclear.

In the Netherlands, a parachutist unintentionally landed in a monkey enclosure. The man was probably really lucky in his misfortune: "A hundred meters further and he would have come down with either the elephants or the lions", reported Robin de Lange, the director of the Ouwehands animal park in the municipality of Rhenen (province of Utrecht).

In addition, the apes - all bonobos - were trapped inside the facility at the time of the landing on Saturday afternoon. As reported by the ANP news agency, the aviator was probably blown away by gusts of wind.

He was actually supposed to land on a nearby football pitch - as an attraction at the inauguration of the new artificial turf of the Candia '66 regional club.