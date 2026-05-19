Skyguide is considering cutting over 200 jobs at its Geneva and Dübendorf sites by 2027. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide has opened a consultation process on possible job cuts. Employees in Geneva and Dübendorf could be affected in 2020.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to rising costs and economic pressure, Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide is considering cutting up to 220 jobs by the end of 2027.

Employees in Geneva and Dübendorf would be affected, while air traffic controllers are to remain exempt from redundancies.

Skyguide aims to reduce the number of redundancies as far as possible by means of a consultation process and measures such as early retirement or internal transfers. Show more

Skyguide is considering cutting up to 220 jobs by the end of 2027 due to growing cost pressure. The company has opened a consultation process for this purpose, the Swiss air navigation service provider announced on Tuesday.

Employees at the Geneva and Dübendorf sites could be affected. However, operational air traffic controllers are exempt from possible redundancies.

The job cuts are to take place in two phases: Up to 90 jobs could be lost between September and November 2026, and up to 130 more between May and June 2027.

Cost pressure and efficiency targets

Skyguide cites rising personnel and system costs, uncertain revenues, European efficiency targets and complex internal structures as the reasons for this. Personnel costs would have amounted to around CHF 382 million in 2025, with total expenditure of CHF 576 million.

Skyguide intends to make structural adjustments to ensure financial stability, increase efficiency and focus the organization more strongly on its core air navigation services mandate. Safety and operational continuity are guaranteed throughout the entire process.

Search for alternatives to redundancies

As part of the consultation process, skyguide intends to examine measures together with the social partners and employee representatives to limit the number of redundancies as far as possible. These include fewer new hires, early retirements, internal transfers and a reduced use of external employees.

According to the press release, the consultation process will run until June 18, 2026, after which the company will decide on how to proceed.