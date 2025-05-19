Skyguide air navigation services is in a difficult financial situation. This is confirmed by a report from the Swiss Federal Audit Office. Keystone

The Swiss Federal Audit Office is sounding the alarm about the financial situation at Skyguide: there is a risk that the air navigation services organization will no longer be able to fulfil its mandate.

Technical incidents, a lack of specialists, delays in digitization: Skyguide has been struggling with problems for some time. Without additional funding, there is now a risk that the company will no longer be able to fulfill its mandate in full, according to a report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO).

Skyguide is more than 99 percent owned by the Swiss Confederation. The SFAO had once again investigated the Virtual Center programme - a major skyguide project to digitize air traffic control. Work on the program has already been delayed several times.

According to the independent supervisory authority, there is a risk that the completion of the program will be postponed even further. This risk is "very high". One of the reasons for the delay is the ongoing shortage of IT specialists.

Situation "delicate" to "worrying"

In addition, the associated planned savings could not be realized and there are still uncertainties regarding financing. Skyguide posted a net loss of almost CHF 19 million last year.

According to the company, this was due to high investments in its technical infrastructure. In order to stabilize skyguide's financial situation, the Federal Council decided to increase the share capital by CHF 150 million in 2020. A coronavirus loan of CHF 250 million was added in 2021.

The company has so far only been able to repay CHF 15 million of this. The SFAO first pointed out the problems six years ago; it feels vindicated by the latest developments. In its latest audit report, it describes the current situation as "delicate" and the outlook as "worrying".

Reassessment required

In view of these difficulties, the SFAO recommends that Skyguide reassess the Virtual Center program. Skyguide and the Swiss Confederation are aware of the worrying situation.

"The facts are precise and make it clear what challenges skyguide must overcome in order to continue to successfully implement the Virtual Center program," the company writes in its statement included in the report.

According to the Federal Council, skyguide met its strategic objectives satisfactorily overall last year. However, it did make some concessions. The Federal Council described the financial situation as "problematic".

Skyguide's top management will discuss the strategic direction in detail in June, focusing on the Virtual Center program, and define any corrective measures.