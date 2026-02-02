Getting up very early? Sleep experts warn against the trend - Gallery Research distinguishes between day and night people. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Night owls stay up late at night and are at their mental peak in the afternoon. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Getting up very early? Sleep experts warn against the trend - Gallery Research distinguishes between day and night people. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Night owls stay up late at night and are at their mental peak in the afternoon. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Is getting up early the key to a fulfilling life? Why the trend of getting up early can be a health risk - and what really counts for restful sleep.

Getting up early has become a trend.

According to numerous social media guides and coaching books, getting up early is supposed to help you lead a more efficient and successful life.

However, sleep experts warn that not everyone is an early riser. Show more

Get up at 5 a.m., do a round of sport and then go to work: Is this the recipe for success for effectively utilized life time? According to numerous social media trends and coaching books, getting up early is supposed to help you lead a more efficient and successful life. However, sleep experts note that this approach ignores many important factors. Because not everyone is an early riser.

"This whole movement is actually based on the assumption that getting up early creates discipline and that discipline automatically leads to success," says sleep psychologist Günther Amann-Jennson from Frastanz in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. But the mistake is to place discipline above biology. Because sleep clearly follows biological laws and every person has a genetic internal clock - this cannot be changed.

Lark or owl?

Research fundamentally distinguishes between day and night people. "Larks like to get up in the morning, they have an appetite as soon as they get up and they are mentally and physically productive in the morning," explains neurologist Birgit Högl from the Medical University of Innsbruck. "Owls like to sleep a little longer and are then at their mental peak in the afternoon."

Getting up early is not always compatible with everyday life and the recommended sleeping time of seven to nine hours, says Högl. So if you want to get up at 5 a.m., you have to go to bed around 9 p.m. "For early birds who like to go to bed early, this may be an option if you can take the total sleep time into account, but not for evening people."

The early riser concept is unsuitable for evening people. Symbolbild: sda

Sleep psychologist Amann-Jennson assumes that around 20 to 25 percent of people are pronounced larks and around 20 to 30 percent are pronounced owls. The majority of the population - around 50 percent - is in between and is classified as an intermediate chronotype - a deaf person. The early riser recipe for success is therefore unsuitable for many people.

"You should think carefully about what you weight and how"

Instead of fighting the need for sleep, there are other ways to achieve success. "If you understand sleep as the basis of health, performance and satisfaction, you will of course find a much better way in the long term than using simple recipes for success," says Amann-Jennson. This path does not start with getting up earlier, but with the willingness to take your own biological and psychological limits seriously.

Sufficient sleep is crucial for good health. imago images/Shotshop

"I would say that with a limited lifespan and a limited 24-hour day, you should think carefully about what you prioritize and how," advises Högl. In addition to a healthy diet, exercise and a social environment, staying healthy in the long term also requires sufficient sleep.

How to get a good night's sleep

According to Amann-Jennson, an expensive triple-padded mattress is not the key to a good night's sleep. And sleep expert Högl names four requirements that you should take into account for a restful night's sleep.

How to sleep really relaxed Darkness: The bedroom should be as dark as possible. Roller blinds, opaque curtains or a sleep mask are helpful here. If you want to shorten your sleep time or move it forward a little, you can dim the lights one to two hours before going to bed.

Quiet: For a good night's sleep, it should be as quiet as possible. Even small sources of noise that do not wake you up can subliminally disturb your sleep.

Temperature: The bedroom temperature should not be too warm. This is because you fall asleep best when your core body temperature drops. This happens when you can release heat from your body into the environment. This usually happens via the hands and feet.

Meal time: The last meal of the day should be based on sleep. It should not be too late in the evening or too close to bedtime. However, it is also not recommended to go to bed on a completely empty stomach. Show more

Lack of sleep can damage your health in the long term

According to Högl, those who sleep too little run the risk of impaired working memory, fluency, emotional regulation or decision-making ability. Sensitivity to pain is also higher. According to the expert, long-term studies show that people who chronically sleep too little have a higher risk of metabolic diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure.

"From a biological point of view, 95 percent of people have insufficient sleep, from small to large," says Amann-Jennson. Lack of sleep is not only an individual problem, but also a social one. Schools, for example, start too early, and working hours are not compatible with the internal clock for many people.

A lack of sleep also has an impact on social interaction: "Tiredness makes people less empathetic and much more aggressive." We know this, criticizes Amann-Jennson. Nevertheless, no one is in a position to change this.