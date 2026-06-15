Despite challenging conditions for exports, production in the AOP and IGP sectors—which cover products with protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications—rose by 0.9 percent last year to 66,520 tons. Cheese was the main driver of this growth.

Production of cheese with protected designation of origin (PDO) and protected geographical indication (PGI) rose by 1.3 percent last year in 2025. (File photo)

Cheese production rose by 1.3 percent in 2025, despite the strong Swiss franc and new import tariffs in the U.S., as the Swiss Association of AOP-IGP announced on Monday. Meat specialties, on the other hand, declined by 1.1 percent, while the remaining product categories increased by 2 percent.

On the political front, the association, which represents Swiss product sectors with Protected Designation of Origin (AOP) or Protected Geographical Indication (IGP) status, supports the Bilateral Agreements III with the European Union. It believes that without new agreements, the bilateral approach would be undermined, which would harm exports, the majority of which go to the EU.

The association has also advocated for the protection of AOP-IGP designations within the framework of the free trade agreement with the Mercosur countries. A list of geographical indications containing 110 Swiss designations, including “Gruyère” and “Sbrinz,” was exchanged between the two parties.

There was also a change at the top of the organization. After six years as president, Benedikt Würth stepped down. Isabelle Chassot (center), a member of the Council of States from Fribourg, was unanimously elected as his successor.