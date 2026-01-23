"The situation with the fires is improving, but only slowly," Grande-Marlaska told reporters. The fire in the province of Ávila alone—which has been raging for days less than 100 kilometers west of Madrid—has already consumed an estimated 47,000 hectares, according to the minister. This would make it the largest wildfire in Spain’s recent history, as noted by the state-run TV station RTVE, among others.

According to initial findings by the relevant authorities, the fire in Ávila was likely caused by agricultural work. According to media reports, a man was arrested there on charges of negligent arson. He is alleged to have used heavy equipment despite a ban in effect due to the heat wave, thereby causing the fire.

The area affected by the fire in Ávila is roughly equivalent to 65,000 soccer fields. If the preliminary official estimates are confirmed, the fire would be the largest since the central government began keeping records in 1968. Until now, the Larouco fire of 2025—which destroyed nearly 38,000 hectares in the regions of Galicia and Castile and León—was considered the largest in this popular vacation destination.

Tens of thousands of people affected

In addition to the fire in Ávila, forest fires in the Sierra Oeste in the west of the so-called Autonomous Community of Madrid, as well as in the province of Toledo, southwest of the capital, are currently causing particular concern. Together, these three fires have devastated approximately 77,000 hectares of forest and scrubland.

The central government declared a state of emergency for these regions in order to mobilize funds more quickly. According to the Military Emergency Unit (UME), all major fire fronts in Madrid and the neighboring provinces have now been contained, although several hotspots remain active.

The Ministry of the Interior in Madrid most recently estimated the total number of people affected by evacuations and lockdown measures there at around 90,000. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited an emergency shelter on Sunday and offered words of encouragement to those affected.

In the province of Castellón in the eastern part of the country, another major fire has been raging since Saturday, having already destroyed 6,500 hectares. About 16,000 people from various towns in the area have been evacuated.